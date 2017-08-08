Local Black Stars off to B’Faso

Ghana’s second string Black Stars team will tomorrow fly out to Ouagadougou where they play as guests of the Stallions of Burkina Faso in the first leg final qualifier for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) to be hosted by Kenya in 2018.

The game is scheduled for the Stade du 4 Août, Stadium on Saturday, August 12.

The West Zone B eliminator will see one of the two teams join two other countries as representatives from the zone for the real tournament next year after this round of qualifiers.

Both sides entered the qualifiers at the second round and will be looking to qualify for the championship after failing to answer the roll call at the previous edition in Rwanda.

Burkina Faso will hope to exact revenge on the Ghanaian side that caused their failure to participate in the 2011 edition held in Sudan, with a 1-0 aggregate win after drawing away in Ouagadougou.

The local based Black Stars have been preparing fevrishly for this clash for over two months, engaging local and international clubs in friendly games.

They featured against The Gambia, Benin and lately the Hawks of Togo who they defeated 2-1 in Lome.

Ahead of the team’s departure, Coach Maxwell Konadu lauded the quality of players available and could have problems choosing some ahead of others.

“The level of competition in camp is very high. Each player has something special and brings something to the team, making it difficult for the technical team to select the final 18 players and coming up with a starting team.”

According to him, the team is not affected by the absence of goalkeeper Razak Abalora and midfielder Majeed Ashimeru both of whom have joined the exodus bandwagon.

The Black Stars B side will host the Stallions in the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium.

By Raymond Ackumey