Lizzy Sports Academy win maiden Skyboom Open

The Lizzy Sports Academy in Accra was over the weekend crowned champions of the first ever Skyboom FC Open football tournament held at the Oyarifa Doga football park.

The Academy defeated Division One campaigners, Phar Rangers 5-4 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in regulation time.

On the journey to the finals, Lizzy Sports Academy defeated GHC FC 1-0 in their opening game before thrashing Royal Success 4-1 in the second game but lost their final group game 1-0 to Krystal Palace.

They beat Royal Life FC 1-0 at the quarter finals and recorded the same score line against Krystal Palace in the semi finals before accounting for Phar Rangers in the grand finale.

Fair play team of the tournament, Skyboom FC took the third spot with a 1-0 defeat of Krystal Palace in the third place game.

Skipper Evans Adomako of Phar Rangers FC was adjudged the best player of the tournament; Goal King was Michael Adebayor of Lizzy Sports Academy, Best Goalkeeper award was received by Daniel Opoku of Inter Millas FC with Rudolph Boateng of Kitase Action Boys FC picking the Young Promising Player award while Ramona Paul of Kitase Action Boys FC took the best Coach Award.

FIFA accredited agent and scout Mr. Said Hadjarab who supervised the tournament expressed satisfaction at the general organisation and the talents on display and noted his readiness to work with the very best from the tourny.

President of Skyboom FC Mr. Obed Okpoti Sorsey expressed delight at the massive turn-out and pledged to nurture those that were selected.



By Raymond Ackumey