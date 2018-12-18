Liverpool face Bayern as United take on PSG in last-16

LIVERPOOL will face Bayern Munich in the last-16 of the Champions League after the draw at UEFA’s Swiss headquarters in Nyon, yesterday.

Schalke were first out of the hat and they drew Premier League champions Manchester City, while City rivals Manchester United were drawn against PSG.

Tottenham Hotspur will face off against Bundesliga pacesetters Borussia Dortmund, while Barcelona, who topped Spurs’ group, take on French side Lyon.

Of the group winners, Juventus probably got the toughest assignment, drawing Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid.

AS Roma take on Roma and Ajax will face Real Madrid.

Draw in full:

Schalke v Man City

Atletico Mardid v Juventus

Man United v PSG

Tottenham v Dortmund

Olympique Lyon v Barcelona

AS Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich