Liverpool blow away 3-0 lead in Sevilla

LIVERPOOL threw away a three-goal lead against Sevilla as a dramatic 3-3 draw ensured both sides must wait to book their spot in the Champions League last 16.

Three goals in the opening 30 minutes – two from Roberto Firmino (2, 30) and another from Sadio Mane (22) – had Liverpool seemingly cruising into the knockouts as Group E winners.

However, a second-half display strewn with defensive errors saw Sevilla peg them back, with Guido Pizarro netting a 93rd-minute equaliser after a Wissam Ben Yedder double (51, 60 pen) brought the hosts back into it.

Liverpool remain top of Group E, one point clear of Sevilla and three ahead of Spartak Moscow, and the Reds know a draw against the Russian side at Anfield on December 6 will seal their place in the last 16.

It was a perfect start for Liverpool as Philippe Coutinho’s corner was glanced across goal by Georginio Wijnaldum, with Firmino popping up to squeeze the ball in at the back post.

Sevilla should have equalised, but Loris Karius tipped Nolito’s effort onto the post before Ben Yedder saw his low strike narrowly evade the far post.

Liverpool punished the hosts with an almost-identical second, as Coutinho’s corner was glanced across goal by Firmino, with Mane tucking the ball away with a diving header.

The visitors went three clear on the half-hour mark when Firmino tapped into the empty net after Mane’s attempt was saved by Sergio Rico.

Six minutes after the break, Sevilla were handed a lifeline when Ben Yedder headed in from Ever Banega’s free-kick after Alberto Moreno’s needless foul.

Moreno’s return to Sevilla then turned into a nightmare as he gave away a penalty when treading on the foot of Ben Yedder, who picked himself up to tuck away the spot-kick after being asked to retake it.

Liverpool appeared to have weathered the storm, but in the third minute of injury time the hosts earned a corner, which saw the ball ricochet into the path of Pizarro, who tucked home to seal a dramatic draw. – Sky Sport

Champions League results:

Monaco 1-4 Leipzig

Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool

APOEL 0-6 Real Madrid

Napoli 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk

Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Man City 1-0 Feyenoord

Spartak 1-1 Maribor

Besiktas 1-1 Porto