Liverpool agree world record £66.9m fee for Alisson

LIVERPOOL are on the verge of breaking the transfer record for a goalkeeper after agreeing a €75 million (£66.9m) fee with Roma for Alisson, according to multiple reports.

The Reds are now expected to hold talks with the Brazil international.

Liverpool are chasing a new stopper after Loris Karius’ double howler cost them in the Champions League final in May – although doctors later stated he had concussion – while he dropped another clanger in a preseason friendly with Tranmere last week.

Understudy Simon Mignolet is also no stranger to errors, with Jurgen Klopp ready to end the club’s defensive woes and add another reinforcement following last season’s acquisition of Virgil van Dijk – also a world record deal, for a defender, at £75m.

Allison kept three clean sheets as Brazil bowed out in the World Cup quarter-finals to Belgium.

Strangely, he only has one full season at the highest level under his belt at Roma – with Wojciech Scenczny preferred in goal in 2016-17 – while he leaked seven goals to Liverpool in their thrilling Champions League semi-final.

Should the deal go through, it would surpass the €52 million Juventus paid Parma for Gianluigi Buffon back in 2001.

Meanwhile, Andres Iniesta could make his J.League debut at the weekend when his new club Vissel Kobe host Shonan Bellmare, the Spaniard said after arriving in Japan yesterday.

The 34-year-old spent 16 years at Barcelona, where he won nine La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and six King’s Cups, before signing for Kobe in May.

Kobe officials said Iniesta would join up with his new team mates for training on Friday before Sunday’s match, Kyodo news agency reported.

“It was a long trip but I had been looking forward to coming to Japan. I’m excited to play with my Vissel team mates,” Kyodo quoted Iniesta as saying after his arrival at Kansai airport, where he was greeted by 300 fans. – Eurosport