Listen to those clamouring for my reinstatement – Agyepong

Mr Kwabena Agyepong has called on the national leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to listen to those clamouring for his reinstatement as General Secretary since his suspension has been “too long”.

“The leadership of the party must give an ear to those pushing for my reinstatement, I think being on suspension for over two years is too long.

“I think our constitution doesn’t provide for that, it didn’t envisage the General Secretary of the party to be absent from his job for two years.

“It’s not there but I hope that good sense will prevail, I mean I’m happy with myself, I thank God for the heart that I have, I’m very content,” Mr Agyepong noted.

He was suspended indefinitely along with the party’s Chairman Paul Afoko and Second Vice Chairman Sammy Crabbe for allegedly working against the interest of the party ahead of the 2016 elections.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP acted based on findings of the party’s Disciplinary Committee and suspended the three on December 10, 2015.

The suspensions followed a petition brought against the three by some party members.

However, some groups within the party, including polling station executives in the Ashanti Region, insist Mr Agyepong deserves to be given back his mandate.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi a couple of months ago, Tweneboah Kodua, convener for the group, appealed to the President, the NEC, the National Council of the party and former President John Kufuor to reconsider the suspension and call Mr Agyepong back.

According to Mr Agyepong, “I mean I got a very emphatic mandate in Tamale, very big emphatic mandate in Tamale, and that’s why you see lots of people where I am, wherever I go, because the party grassroots, they recognise my long-standing dedication and service to this political tradition.

“I’m happy that God has granted us our wish, we are now in government, any true patriot of the NPP should be seeking to do their little to support the president and his government to achieve our aims, so that we can deliver to Ghanaians.

“You apologise when you have done wrong and I want to be honest with you, nobody has proved any wrong,” Mr Agyepong insisted. classfmonline.com