Former Vice Chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Ade Coker, has suggested the introduction of term limits for GFA presidents.

He believes a Football Association president should have a “maximum of two terms after that you step aside”.

He told Accra based Class 91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show that: “If you do something untoward, anybody who comes thereafter is bound to unearth it… if there is no term limit you can go on and on and you have people like Anas trying to break the mafia”.

Following the recently aired video documentary by undercover journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, titled: ‘Number 12: When Misconduct and Greed Become the Norm’ which exposed gross corruption within the GFA characterised by widespread fraud and bribery, Mr Coker wants all officials at the GFA to exit for a new set of executives to manage football in the country.

“Everybody associated with the Nyantakyi regime, for the last 13 years up to now, must step aside,” he admonished.

He is advocating a “serious reform” that will ensure selection of the GFA president with input from all stakeholders in the football industry and not a selected few.-Classfm