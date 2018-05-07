Liberty Pros pip Karela FC

Substitute Alex Ofosu Acheampong’s 58th minute strike was all Liberty Professionals needed to claim all three points at stake against surprise package of the campaign, Karela FC in their match day 12 game honoured at the Dansoman Carl Reindorf Park, yesterday.

Ofosu turned hero after finding the target for the host less than a minute of his introduction to the game.

Actually, he scored with his very first touch.

The substitute pounced on William Denkyi’s corner to find the roof of the net of the Karela goal, beating goalkeeper Nii Hammond post.

The visitors reorganised quickly in search of the equaliser but a solid partnership between Prosper Avor and Aikins Baffour at Liberty’s rear thwarted their efforts.

The game was a tense affair right from the beginning with the host declaring intentions to carry the day by making significant inroads into their opponents’ goal area but was mostly unsuccessful.

Liberty pinned Karela into theirown half but the glaring opportunities that fell to Simon Zibo, Flavian Kouassi and Federick Ansah were wasted.

The visitors, however, kept them at bay and showed glimpses of their brilliance whenever they threatened Liberty’s area.

On one such occasion striker Donald Wellington missed the goal by inches with a superbly taken strike just before recess.

The second-half resumed with Liberty’s quartet – Emmanuel Amoh, Bright Andoh , Frederick Ansah and Benjamin Ansah drawing rings in the Karela half but failed to find the back of the net.

They had to wait till the 58th minute when substitute Alex Ofosu finally hit the back of the net from a corner kick with his first touch after he was introduced to take the place of an injured colleague.

Karela accepted the challenge and turned the heat on the host who proved resolute in the defensive area.

However, Karela managed to break the Liberty resistance when they found a way past the defense but Diawase Taylor failed to grab the equaliser in the dying embers of the game.

His effort at goal was blocked by Aikins Baffour as the ‘Scientific Soccer Lads’ soldiered on to the end until the referee whistled for the end of proceedings.

BY NANA BENTSI ODURO