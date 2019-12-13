Liberty Profs remember James Aryeh﻿

Liberty Professionals will observe a one-year memorial service for a director of the elite club, Charles James Nii Armah Aryeh, at the St. John’s Methodist Church, Tantra Hills, Accra, on Sunday.

The late Aryeh, who was the Chief Executive of the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, died on November 15, 2018, after a brief ailment.

He was also once Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The late Aryeh played for Accra Great Olympics in the 70s alongside Coach Francis Oti Akenten, Technical Director of the GFA.

In the early 2000s, he was appointed Director of the Ghana Tennis Association (GTA), during the halcyon days of tennis greats – Frank Ofori, Gunter Darkey, and others.

A press statement urged all sympathisers to turn out at the St. John’s Methodist Church, Tantra Hills, “to give glory to God for Mr Aryeh’s life on earth and pray for the repose of his soul.”

It added that there would be a gathering at his residence at New Achimota, Mile 7, after the memorial service.