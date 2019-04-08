Liberty pip Inter Allies at Dansoman

Liberty Professionals produced a thrilling performance to post a 2-1 victory over visiting Inter Allies at the Carl Reindorf Park yesterday in a Normalisation League Southern sector clash.

Elvis Kyei Baffour got them on the road to victory with an 11th-minute goal which was cancelled by an Effiong Nsungusi Jnr 68th minute equaliser before skipper Simon Zibo sealed victory a minute later.

The home side, riding on the back of a 4-0 drubbing of Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs in midweek, showed character to grab the maximum points.

It came as little surprise when on the 11th minute, a cut back cross from Emmanuel Addo found an unmarked Elvis Kyei Baffoe who drove home a half volley past goalkeeper Clement Aryee in post for Allies.

Liberty probed further for more goals but their efforts in front of goal left much to be desired.

Inter Allies started the second half on a fast pace, pressing for the equaliser but found Simon Zibo and the Liberty defence hard to contend with.

On the 60th minute, Kyei Baffour had a rare opportunity at goal but with only goalkeeper Aryee at his mercy he blasted over the bar.

Eight minutes later Nsungusi Jnr had his time when he controlled the ball past Samuel Amofa before hitting a right footed shot pass Alhassan in post for Liberty.

Basking in that moment of joy, the Tema lads left their rear and were caught by a corner kick by Michael Ampadu which met the head of Zibo and zoomed into the net in the 69th minute.

