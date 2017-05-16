LG, Somotex to introduce energy saving air conditioner

LG Electronics has introduced its advanced LG Dualcool Air Conditioner with Dual Inverter technology onto the Ghanaian market.

The introduction of the new product is aimed at helping consumers save as much as 70 per cent on electricity consumption with an increased cooling capacity of 40 per cent thereby reducing bills.

The product features a dual inverter compressor with 10 Year Warranty that helps users enjoy benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

Other unique features of the new product includes its variable speed compressor which is designed to save energy by 70 per cent by constantly adjusting the compressor speed to maintain desired temperature level thereby reducing energy costs.

Commenting on the product, General Manager, Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions, LG Electronics West Africa operations, Mr Cholyong Park said, “The LG DUALCOOL AC (1HP) can run on the 0.7KVA generators, while the 1.5 HP and 2.0 HP can run on 0.9KVA and 1.1KVA generators respectively when switched to genmode.”

He said unlike the conventional AC’s that could operate at lower speed due to constant rotation, the LG Dualcool Inverter Air Conditioner had faster cooling technology which operates at higher speed with more stability, cooling air up to 40 per cent faster.

“This AC meets the demands of customers who want to use air conditioners in Ghana with small capacity generators as well as inverter/solar; it comes fully loaded with innovative technologies for convenience and optimum performance,” he said.

Mr Sejin Im, Regional Manager Ghana, Togo and Benin said “The LG Dualcool Air Conditioner operates at low sound levels, due to LG’s unique skew fan and dual inverter compressor which eliminates unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation. This product also allows homes with small capacity generators to continue to use household appliances together with the air conditioner without disruption.”

Mr Nii Ayi Hyde, Executive Director of Somotex Ghana Limited said “we understand that durability is just as important as strong performance; the AC comes backed by 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor. The compressor to the air conditioner is the same as the engine is to the vehicle.”

By Kingsley Asare