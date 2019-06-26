Let’s work hard to recapture power in 2020 – Ofosu Ampofo

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ofosu Ampofo, has charged members to register with their branches and work hard for the party to recapture power in the 2020 general election.



He tasked members of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) to identify themselves with their respective constituencies and make themselves available at their branches.



Mr Ampofo cautioned against creation of groups on social media, which was not a guarantee for the party to win 2020 polls and admonished party members to desist from creating conclave on message sharing platform WhatsApp, and rather move to the field to work in order to disseminate information and convince the masses to vote the NDC back into power.



Speaking at separate meetings organised by TEIN at Winneba Campus of University of Education and the 27th anniversary lecture of the NDC which centered on ‘Revitalizing the NDC for Victory 2020: Targeting Effective Branch Organisation’, he stressed that, “You must identify with your constituencies and work hard to bring the NDC to power in 2020 because branch is the most important unit of party structure and elections are won at branch level, thus, the need to focus on branches.”



This year’s theme is aimed at revisiting the party’s identity as a political faction, its core principles, history, rights and wrongs, to help chart a better way forward to regain power.



According to the national chairman, “if you sit here, say I am pursuing degree, or I am in the university and a member of TEIN and you leave it, you are building castles in the air, any student who has intentions of contesting for position of Member of Parliament, District Chief Executive or Minister of State must start from branch level, go back to your polling stations where you vote, identify yourself to be noticed.

“Meeting people, speaking to them one on one is convincing enough than on virtual platform, we must leave Whatsapp platforms, go to the field campaign on the ground, where elections are won, ordinary citizens are natural allies, the party must do all it can to reconnect with them.



“The party must focus on the citizenry, let them know what separates NDC from other parties, we stand for people, development, people centered, always for them, development, they must take center stage,” Mr Ampofo pointed out. -citinewsroom.com/ghanaweb.com