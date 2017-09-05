Lets support govt in implementing Free SHS

Reverend Dr Charles Gyan Duah, has called on Ghanaians to encourage government to implement the Free SHS policy because it is an important social intervention policy that would leverage the access to higher education irrespective of background.

He said “we must commend the President for taking such bold decision to make SHS free and then encourage him all the way to make this policy a reality, because it will help us as a country to improve upon our human resource base”.

Rev. Gyan-Duah, a former clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), said education in any given country must not be a preserve of the rich and “where a chunk of our youth ends at Junior High School for lack of support, we must not fail to support this government realise this Free SHS policy”.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA, the former clerk said, the call of many Ghanaians that the Free SHS would not be successful and that it would sacrifice quality was inaccurate and called on the public to stop expressing fears about the success of the policy.

He said by all standards, Ghana had all that it took to make secondary education free even up to the university and with the zeal and commitment of government, it, was possible adding that “if Malawi, one of the poorest countries in Africa is doing it then Ghana can also do it beyond doubt”.

Rev. Gyan-Duah said in every beginning there were challenges and so, is the Free SHS policy, “So we must not dwell too much on the challenges and express them as fears, but rather lets encourage the government to go ahead and keep reminding him of his commitment”.

He said our campaign as a people should be to fully participate in the implementation with every stakeholder playing its part well so that money for food, books and other logistics very critical would not delay, to cause a relapse in the policy.

Rev. Gyan-Duah said, as a professional teacher who had taught in the rural areas, he knew how many intelligent children ended schooling at the basic level due to financial constraints and said just like the National Health Insurance Scheme, the Free SHS would in no doubt bridge the gap between the poor and the rich in terms of access to education.

