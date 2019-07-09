‘Let’s recognise Ghanaian inventors’

Professor Dr Ato Duncan, a research scientist and president of the Global Peace Mission, has appealed to the government to recognise and reward, leading Ghanaian inventors quick enough before foreigners did.

“We should support people with innovative ideas to push Ghana and the African continent forward,” he stressed.

He said it was pathetic that, most Ghanaian inventors and scientists were poached from the country to work for countries like USA and Britain.

Professor Dr Ato Duncan was speaking in an exclusive interview with The Ghanaian Times last week during the presentation of honorary professional degrees to seven of them by the Extraordinary Achievement and Heroes of Africa (EXAHA).

EXAHA is an organisation working with the United Nations Global Compact, African Union and the Alfred Nobel University in Ukraine.

They were awarded for applying vision, passion, preparation, courage, perseverance, integrity and the African dream to impact on others.

Professor Dr Ato Duncan, said, he went to great lengths, for example, to invent and produce COAFs, a dietary supplement that supported the human immune system, that had gained international recognition and acceptance among HIV/AIDS patients.

“COAFs had gained international recognition because it was described as a potential cure for HIV/AIDS, which reduced the viral loads of the disease to the barest minimum,” he said.

Professor Ato Duncan, said the Award, which was also given to Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, was appropriate and timely.

He said the numerous scientific inventions Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka made in the areas of automobiles, agricultural machinery, herbal-based agro-chemicals, and animal husbandry, were enough to write his name in gold.

He said, “Not until we give our own scientists and inventors, due recognition, Ghana, and the whole of the African continent, would continue to be beggars.”

He said the government, could for example, make more resources available to them to come out with innovative scientific findings that would earn the country foreign exchange and steady employment opportunities.

The other awardees, are Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister of Children, Gender and Social Protection; Mrs Faustina Adofo Adjagar, founder of First Choice Hair and Beauty, Bishop Jeremiah Chuku, Head of Ultimate Power Ministry, Ghana.

The rest are Dr Sampson Effah Apraku, Board Chairman of Samara Group of Companies; Dr Joseph Kobina Essibu, Executive Director, Ideal College; and Dr Milison Kwadwo Narh, former First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana (BoG).

Professor Kholod Borys, President of Alfred Nobel University, congratulated the awardees for the extraordinary feats.

By Francis Xah