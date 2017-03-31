Let’s priorities the learning of French

As part of activities to promote the study of French in Ghana, the Ministry of Education (MoE) in collaboration with the French Reading and Documentation Center has organised a reading, poetry recital and french songs competition in Accra.

The Competition was also to commemorate the 2017 edition of the Francophone festival as well as provide free basic French instructions.

Labone Senior High School (SHS) came first at the Senior High level followed by Bishop mixed Junior High School (JHS) came second while Ring way Estate Basic School took the third position at the primary level.

Commenting on the performance of the students, Mr. Louis Mwinguole Head of French Secretariat at MoE said, his outfit was keen on making French language popular across the country.

“The importance of French to us as a nation cannot be over emphasised and Ghanaians who had the opportunity and took the subject French seriously while in school have very pleasant stories to tell today,” he said.

He said the actions of Ghanaians over the years appeared to have suggested that “we saw French as a property of the French Government and we do them a favour by learning their language.”

“We seem not to see French as a subject that could promote and facilitate our integration into the West African sub-region and the rest of the world,” he said.

He stated that although, French had been included in the educational curricula as a subject very little was done to promote it.

Mr. Guy Amarteifio the Regional Librarian, Greater Accra encouraged participants and Ghanaians to learn the French language.

By Benedicta Folley

