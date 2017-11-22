Leklebi SHS in dire need of infrastructure — Out-going headmaster

LEKLEBI Senior High School which was established at Leklebi-Duga in the Afadzato South District of the Volta Region 50 years ago, has neither a dining hall nor a kitchen complex, despite its status as a boarding institution.

A small structure built almost four decades ago to serve as a library is being used as a dining hall.

The school which gained its boarding status in 1977 has no administration block, and so the administrative officers are crammed in a hall and chamber apartment built by a Japanese volunteer, years ago.

The outgoing headmaster, Reverend Samuel Senanu Asieni disclosed these at the 50th anniversary celebration of the school here on Saturday.

The event was under the theme: Education for Development in the 21st Century – The role of stakeholders.

Reverend Asieni revealed that the lack of accommodation for the staff had compounded the school’s woes as the situation made teaching, learning and supervision difficult.

Meanwhile, the school’s chemistry and ITC laboratories were gutted by fire about a year ago, compelling the authorities to travel constantly to Hohoe to validate staff members and also work on the enrolment of first year students.

That problem was aggravated by the lack of a roadworthy official vehicle, Rev. Asieni added.

Worse still, the outgoing headmaster pointed out that the lack of a perimeter fence made it difficult to check students who broke bounds, and that had also turned the campus into a breeding ground for stray animals as well as uninvited visitors.

Reverend Asieni, therefore, made a passionate appeal to government to come to the aid of the school, saying something very urgent must the done to revive the school whose enrolment will reach 511 when all the first year students arrived.

Responding, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa who graced the occasion, said that government was not oblivious to the challenges facing Leklebi Senior High School as well as the smooth implementation of free SHS policy.

He said that the theme for the celebration was most appropriate in its timing as government was set to inject more resources into providing young people with quality education and making it more equitable.

The Regional Minister entreated the students to study diligently towards a bright future.

FROM ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI, LEKLEBI-DUGA