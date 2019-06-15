Legon SRC honours Afotey Mensah…for promoting creative arts industry



It was all joy last Tuesday when Mr Francis Afotey Mensah, Managing Director of Liberty Industry, was conferred with an excellence award by the University of Ghana (UG).

The award was presented to Mr Afotey by Legon’s SRC President, Isaac Agyemang, for his dedication and commitment to the creative arts industry in the country.

An accompanying citation read in part, “We are grateful for the tremendous support to assist us in the organisation of the 2019 edition of the UG SRC Excellence Awards. We know and believe that this relationship we have started will lead to many benefits in the future.”

He said the creative arts industry and the University looked up to Mr Francis Afotey Mensah for his continuous leadership and stewardship in the protection of their gains and in securing the future of Ghana’s creative arts industry.

Mr Afotey thanked the University of Ghana for recognising his good works in helping the country.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY