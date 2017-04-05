Leave recruitment for coaches – Inter Allies coach tells administrators

Head Coach of Inter Allies Football Club, Prince Owusu has urged football administrators to desist from recruiting players before they employ substantive coaches.

Coach Prince Owusu said at a post-match press briefing after his side held Kumasi Asante Kotoko to a scoreless draw at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium last Sunday.

He said some coaches are finding their work very difficult, because they do not have the chance to recruit their preferred players during transfer window.

“I want to urge all club owners and administrators’ to do the right thing for their clubs, the best thing they have to do is to hire a coach and allow the coach to recruit the players they want to work with.

He made particular reference to coaches of Hearts of Oak and Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are the worst victims of this canker where coaches have no idea about the players recruited by management members of the various teams.

“Zdravko Lugarusic wants to play a particular system with Kumasi Asante Kotoko but he doesn’t have the players to play the system he wants.

“Lugarusic is having some difficulties, which we could all see and people sit somewhere to say he is not competent, the coach did not do the recruitment and it is very obvious. Similar problem is happening to Frank Nuttal at Accra Hearts of Oak.

“Administrators make recruitment before they hire coaches, so coaches will have to work with the available material, which always cause problems for them. This act is making our job as coaches very difficult for us in Ghana and they should refrain from that,” he noted. -GNA