‘Leave Rawlings alone’

An emerging youth movement of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region christened, Integrity Against Corruption (I.A.C) has condemned recent attacks on the party founder, Former President, Jerry John Rawlings for speaking about the state of the party.

The former President at the recent Ada Asafotufiami was said to have criticized the perceived corruption that has engulfed the party accusing some leaders of failing to instill the probity and accountability ideals of the party.

However his comments met with reactions from some party members who argued, former President Rawlings has no moral right to judge any member.

The group said the backlash is being coordinated by some persons who are bent on destroying the hard won reputation of the founder.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Agbozume in the Ketu North district, the convener, Daniel Selorm Hamenu said the attacks on Mr Rawlings is a calculated attempt to shield corrupt elements in the party.

He recalled how the NDC trumpeted over the years for a country devoid of corruption and the passion with which the founder had fought corruption all his life.

“Unfortunately however, the word “corruption” seems to have become a taboo word within certain circles of the NDC, especially if it comes from the lips of former President Rawlings,” he lamented.

“His mention of the word corruption, recently, at the annual Asafotufiami in Ada, attracted and provoked the corrupt element of our great party led by Valerie Sawyerr and supported by Dr. Obed Asamoah and their cohorts, insulting J. J Rawlings is nothing but a tactical move to overshadow the truth,” Mr Hamenu stressed.

He questioned the credibility of those attacking Mr Rawlings and called on party members to support him in weeding out corrupt members of the party. –citifmonline.com