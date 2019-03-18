Leaked tape saga: Ofosu-Ampofo, 2 others charged

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has formally charged the National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit crime to wit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a crime to wit threat of harm.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police CID, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Juliana Obeng, told the Ghanaian Times in a telephone interview yesterday, that the docket on the case had been sent to allocation, which will determine the type of court the case would be heard and the date for him to appear before it.

She told the paper that two other executives of the NDC, Mr Sammy Gyamfi and Mr Kwaku Boahen, National Communications Officer and Deputy National Communications Officer, respectively, have also been charged with the same charges of conspiracy to commit a crime to wit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a crime to wit threat of harm.

The CID PRO said the dockets on the two national executives had also been sent to allocation to confirm the court and the date and time for their appearance.

DSP Obeng said Mr Ofosu-Ampofo was last Thursday morning informed of the charges when he met with the authorities at the CID Headquarters while Gyamfi and Boahen were separately told of their charges later on Thursday afternoon.

According to her, the NDC national officers have therefore been asked to stop reporting themselves to the CID headquarters as was previously arranged after the three had been granted police inquiry bail.

The NDC national chairman is on a GH¢400,000 bail with two sureties.

When contacted, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo confirmed the charges preferred against him by the Police CID on Thursday, but declined further comments on the matter since according to him, the issue was being handled by his lawyers.

In a leaked audio tape, a voice that allegedly sounds like the NDC National Chairman, is heard speaking on a number of issues, including attacks on the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and the Chairman of the Peace Council, Most Rev. Prof. Emmanuel Asante.

He has denied the allegations and said the tape was doctored.



BY NORMAN COOPER



