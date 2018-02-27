League set for Sat, Sun

Barring any unforeseen hitch, the ‘troubled’ 2017/18 Ghana Premier League (GPL) season will kick off this weekend at all eight league centers.

It is coming less than a week after an Accra Great Olympics application for injunction on the league was refused by an Accra High Court.

Now from its original kick off date of February 11, the season will kick off with defending champions Aduana Stars starting their title defense with a home game against Liberty Professionals at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa.

The CAF Champions League campaigners will hope to start on a bright note as to boost their campaign in Africa this year.

Hearts of Oak will make a long trip to the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman to baptize new boys, Techiman Eleven Wonders.

It will be a difficult game for the inexperience Techiman side but would have to stand their guns if they want to avoid a patchy start.

Returnees, Dreams FC will stay at their Dawu Park in the Eastern region to play Elmina Sharks in a game of equals while a Western regional derby is expected to be staged at the Tarkwa and Aboso Park where host Medeama SC welcomes new entrants Karela FC.

Inter Allies; led by former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi will eye a good start when they face Bechem United at the Tema Park on Sunday.

The Len Clay Stadium will host the battle of former league champions as Obuasi Ashantigold welcome Wa All Stars in a dicey encounter while the Cape Coast Sports Stadium host the Berekum Chelsea versus Ebusua Dwarfs clash.

West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) will be at their Sogakope fortress to host Kumasi Asante Kotoko.