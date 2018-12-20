League Cup: City beat Leicester in shootout

AN absolutely hideous set of penalties from Leicester City – they missed three of four kicks, in pathetic fashion – ushered Manchester City into the League Cup semi-final.

The holders, who beat them in the same manner at the same stage last season, will not only fancy their chances of retaining their title, but augmenting it with the various others available to them.

Claude Puel made seven changes to the team that played at the weekend, so it was unsurprising to see City dominate the first half, and on 14 minutes, the returning Kevin de Bruyne lashed in his first goal in nine months.

But City could not add to their advantage, and Leicester improved in the second half when James Maddison and Marc Albrighton came on; it was Albrighton who supplied the equaliser thanks to a fine controlling touch which set up a superb finish.

There was no further scoring, and with no extra-time either, it was straight to penalties. Both sides scored their first and missed their second, through Christian Fuchs and Raheem Sterling respectively, but then both Maddison and Caglar Soyuncu saw their spot-kicks saved, while Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko scored, to send the light blues through again. - Eurosport