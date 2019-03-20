Leading chase for Chinese dream

At the “two sessions” – a key annual event on China’s political calendar, an even more detailed road-map for achieving the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation has emerged.

The almost concurrent sessions of the top legislature and political advisory body every March are a time to gauge the country’s development and are closely followed, in a world seeking certainty in uncertain times.

Last year, China’s economy, the second largest in the world, expanded 6.6 percent to exceed 90 trillion Yuan (13.4 trillion U.S. dollars). The growth target for 2019 was set at 6-6.5 percent, showing the economy’s long-term upward trend has not changed. A country of nearly 1.4 billion people is on the fast track to socialist modernisation.

The accomplishment is attributed to the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core and the hard work and perseverance of the Chinese people. This is the consensus of about 5,000 lawmakers and political advisors.

President Xi, also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has laid out his governance priorities and shown his strategic resolve.

At the “two sessions,” Xi attended plenary meetings, visited political advisors, and joined deliberations with fellow deputies to the National People’s Congress.

He spoke about and gave policy instructions on a wide range of topics: ‘maintaining resolve in environmental protection’, ‘sparing no effort to fight poverty’, ‘revitalizing the countryside’, ‘stimulating innovation’, ‘business activities’, and ‘boosting cultural confidence’, among others.

These are issues crucial not only for China, but for other developing countries with the common desire to speed up modernisation.

Jihaoyeqiu’s house perches on a hill among mountains in southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The region is regarded as one of the last pockets of deep poverty in the country.

China has pledged to eliminate extreme poverty by 2020. Last year, just before the Lunar Chinese New Year, Xi came to visit Jihaoyeqiu in his ramshackle home.

That scene was captured in a photo now hanging in the living room of Jihaoyeqiu’s new, 100-square-meter apartment.

To his delight, Jihaoyeqiu heard his name mentioned by the president in a televised New Year Speech on the eve of 2019. “The whole family clapped and cheered,” he said.

The family had been relocated out of the mountains with 100 others in the village. Life improved.