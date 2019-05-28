Leaders must pursue transformational devt of youth – Akwetey

Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, the Executive Director of the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) has challenged African leaders to pursue people-centred and planet-sensitive transformational programmes for the youth.

That, he explained, would avail opportunities and ensure that the African youth remained on the continent to contribute their quota towards growth and development.

Dr Akwetey threw the challenge contained in a statement to mark the 56th anniversary of the African Union (AU), on the theme, ‘Refugees, returnees and internally displaced persons-Towards durable solutions to forced displacement in Africa’, in line with Agenda 2063, which encapsulates the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He noted that the theme for the day should lead to forging strong ties and fostering international cooperation and partnerships towards creating economic opportunities for the people and indicated that “notwithstanding visa restrictions and limitations to free movement of people, goods and services, intra-African trade remains the motor for faster and higher growth and transformational development on the continent.

“The agenda to transform Africa must place premium on effectualising the African Continental Free Trade Agreement would create sustainable jobs for the youth, as Africans begins to move freely to engage in common trade to bring about economic development and empowerment of the people, the barriers of language and communication must be eliminated.

“Africans must begin to learn each other’s language to actualise the bond and unity that had been the bedrock for the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now the African Union (AU), was increasingly embracing a new wave of sustainable development through education and skills revolution, underpinned by science, technology and innovation as reflected in the AU’s Agenda 2063.

“With focus on producing well-educated and empowered Africans, efforts must be intensified to build strong economies and create better opportunities for the African,” Dr Akwetey entreated. –GNA