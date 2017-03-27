Leader of NPP Delta Force arrested

Chairman and spokesperson of the Delta Force, a group claiming affiliation to the New Patriotic Party that stormed the office of the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator in Kumasi, and beat up the co-ordinator, George Adjei, has been arrested by the police.

The suspect, Kwame Bamba, also known as Ofosu Nsiah Boadu, 37, was grabbed on Saturday, to assist police with investigations.

He allegedly led a five-member gang to storm the office of the security co-ordinator, manhandled him and dragged him on the floor down the stairs, in the afternoon of Friday.

Before personnel of the Ashanti Regional Police Command arrived at the scene, the gang had escaped.

A statement signed by the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Chief Inspector Godwin Ahianyo, the suspect has been placed in police custody whilst the other accomplices were being sought, and urged them to report in their own interest.

It said the police would not countenance any lawlessness that would mar the peace and serenity in the region.

When contacted on the matter yesterday, Chief Insp Ahianyo, said the suspect was not likely to be put before court today as investigations were not complete, adding that he would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.

Last Friday, when The Ghanaian Times arrived at the office, located within the premises of the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), there were traces of blood on the floor and louvre blades of the office broken.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command condemned the act and stressed its determination to arrest the suspects and prosecute them.

Efforts to get in touch with Mr Adjei did not yield dividend as it was believed he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

It is recalled that a section of the members of the NPP calling themselves “Ashanti Regional Security Team”, besieged the premises of the RCC, to protest against the appointment of the Regional Security Coordinator, on Thursday, March 9, 2017, which story was carried by The Ghanaian Times in its Saturday, March 11, 2017, edition.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo appointed Mr. Adjei as the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, but some party members besieged the premises of the RCC, yelling at the Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, accusing him of having a hand in the appointment.

According to Bamba, Mr Adjei is not known to them, and that they could not work with him.

They claimed that the President’s appointee is from Accra and that they wanted their own man called, Mohammed Seidu, who worked with them during the 2016 election campaign.

Amidst the chanting of war songs, they urged the “Minister to do the honourable thing by asking the President to drop the coordinator for their choice in the person of Mr. Seidu”.

Security at the gate attempted to restrain them from entering the premises of the RCC, but the group forced their way through, and the minister came out to calm their nerves.