Latex Foam 2019 Monthly ﻿﻿Medal League ends in style

The Latex Foam Monthly Medal competition for 2019 ended at the Royal Golf Club on Saturday, November 30, 2019.

The competition was organised in a league format with a focus on appearance and position in all the 12 monthly medals played in the year.

The men’s section saw Edward Prempeh emerge the league winner with 233 pts points from all 12 competitions. He was given a King size mattress as the prize.

Prempeh was followed by Mark Asiamah with 204 points, also from 12 competitions who had a double-size mattress for his effort. Daniel Ntim took the third position and took home a medium-size mattress by accumulating 198 pts from 10 competitions.

Mark Kakrabah-Ampeh, in fourth and Emmanuel Coffie, fifth, completed the top five positions and went home with medium and small-size sofa respectively.

All winners and the top 20 out of the 85 players that participate took home Dona pillows from the sponsors.

The ladies had Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour taking home a queen-size mattress as her prize for placing first with 281 points from 11 competitions. Judy Gyima Bota had a double-size mattress for placing second with 186 points from eight competitions.

The third and final positions for the ladies were taken by Constance Awuni with 170 points and she had a medium-size mattress.

All winners and the top 10 players had pillows. In total, 18 ladies participated in the league.

In a short address from by Prof BK Baiden, Head of Operations, he singled out Latex Foam for being a true partner for life of the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi.

He recounted how the company has continuously supported the club’s Monthly Medal and Masters Championship for the past 18 years and called on other corporate institutions to follow suit in golf sponsorship.

Prof Baiden used the occasion to encourage golfers to patronise products from Latex Foam, which he described, as the best on the market.