Laryea wins ﻿Wheelchair Tennis﻿

Daniel Laryea – the number one seed of the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) wheelchair tennis, put up a splendid performance to win the 2019 National Wheelchair Tennis Championship.

He defeated No.2 seed Abdul Razak Nuhu (Baba) 6-2,4-6,6-0 in 2hrs:30minutes at the National Tennis Centre, Accra.

The two-day National Wheelchair Tennis Championship was organized by the Ghana Wheelchair Tennis under the auspices of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and the Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF).

In the first set, After Baba Nuhu took a 2-1 lead, inform Daniel Laryea brilliantly displayed a forehand winner followed by an equally breathtaking backhand to level things up, Laryea maintain his aggressiveness and won the set 6-2.

In the second set, Abdul Razak Nuhu bounced back strongly only for Daniel Laryea to misfire most of his balls and growing increasingly frustrated for Abdul Razak Nuhu to win the second set 6-4.

Laryea took a cash prize of GH¢500, a trophy and a medal. Abdul Razak Nuhu also got GH¢250, a trophy, and medal for his efforts.

In the ladies final, Koforidua-based Bridget Nartey showed her superiority over Stacy Konadu Mensah, beating her 6-0,6-0. Bridget also took home GH¢300 cash prize with a trophy and medal, while runners up Stacy Konadu Mensah also had GH¢150 cash with a trophy and medal.

Present for the final were Ghana Tennis Federation President and Vice, Isaac Abogye Duah, and Kwame Djangba and also Coordinator of Ghana Wheelchair Tennis, Henry Larbi.

Larbi announced that all four finalists would be representing team Ghana at the 2020 PNB Paribas World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers to be held in February 2020 at Nairobi Kenya. The tournament was fully sponsored by ITF Wheelchair Tennis Department. – GNA