Lady Prempeh releases MEFRE YESU single

Until she featured Asem and Richie in her song, Odo WO He which attracted a lot of criticisms from some music stakeholders, collaborations among gospel and secular artistes were very rare.

But Esther Abena Nyakoa Prempeh popularly known as Lady Prempeh who describes herself as a game changer said she wanted to set the trend with the collaboration which she believed had opened doors for many of such projects.

Credited with three albums, the Enka Ho Da hit singer last Saturday released another banger titled MEFRE YESU (I will call on Jesus) featuring Kwame Eugene a secular artiste with Lynx entertainment.

The song, which is in reference to Jeremiah 33:3 is to encourage the public to call upon God in times of need.

Lady Prempeh in an interview with Times weekend said she had plans of collaborating with a number of award-winning secular artistes on her upcoming songs.

Lady Prempeh released her debut album titled ‘Onyame Ne Mekamafo’ in 2004 which recorded two mainstream hits— ‘Onyame Ka Na Waka’ and ‘Nsohwe MMa Kwa’ and later won her new gospel artiste of the year in 2005 at the Ghana Music Awards.

