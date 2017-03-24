Lady captain Akwei celebrates birthday with win

Achimota Lady captain Peace Akwei last Friday gave herself a birthday treat by lifting the bronze division ultimate prize in the February Monthly Medal at the Club.

She shot an 82 net score to beat Ellane Tucker, who recorded an 85 score to make her birthday anniversary celebration worthwhile.

In-form Ragheda Khalil played brilliantly, recording a score of 74, beating Jessica Tei on countback, who in turn defeated former Lady captain Clara Price also on countback.

“It’s been a worthwhile milestone celebration, my children, fellow golfers and sponsor of this event made it work, I am most grateful,” said the lady captain.

The birthday cum Medal Play received sponsorship from a Rotarian friend Caradoc Mills-Lamptey.