Lack of political will deters MDAs from collecting property tax

The failure of some Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the Brong Ahafo Region to collect property tax has a huge toll on their Internally Generated Fund (IGF).

This is due to lack of political will by the Municipal and District Chief Executives (MDCEs) to spearhead revenue mobilisation drive.

The fear of losing their political grounds has forced the politicians to abandon the collection of property tax, which could have been a major source of IGF, compelling the MDCEs to rely solely on external funds like the District Assembly Common Fund and District Development Fund, among others, to finance projects.

These were the findings that came up when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development toured some selected MDAs in the region to assess how the assemblies were faring in key areas such as IGF, Disability Fund and sanitation.

The assemblies were Nkoranza North and South, Tano North and South, Techiman North and Sunyani Municipal.

The eight-member committee chaired by Mrs. Patricia Appiagyei was not happy with the development and urged the assemblies to device innovative ways to mobilise more IGFs.

According to the committee, the performance of the MDAs, in respect of IGF mobilisation, would now determine the amount of Common Fund allocation to those assemblies.

“The days when assemblies receive free monies from the administrator of Common Fund are gone and would now be based on key performance on revenue mobiliSation,” Madam Appiagyei said.

Daniel Dzirasah, Sunyani