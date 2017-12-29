La Gen Hosp gets facelift

The Management of La General Hospital in collaboration with the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly has inaugurated a reconstructed five-bedroom Emergency Unit to serve the needs of patients in critical condition.

The management also inaugurated an incinerator, a waste management facility and a walkway to link the Out Patients Department to the ward.

Dr Ebenezer Oduro Mensah, the Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, said the emergency room was renovated due to the unfortunate gas explosion that occurred near the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre at La.

The incident claimed nine lives, injured many and destroyed a number property.

He said as a result of the disaster, the Government supported the Hospital with 60 per cent funding; while the Hospital, through its Internally Generated Fund (IGF), contributed 40 per cent to renovate the Emergency Unit to meet high standards.

Dr. Mensah explained that the Old Emergency Unit was in a bad state, with no privacy for patient care, a situation where passers-by could see what was going on in the Ward.

“We felt that our clients should have a decent place when they are brought to the hospital,” he emphasised.

He said the New Emergency Ward could accommodate five patients, explaining that the unit was meant to stabilise patients there and later move them to the ward for medical attention.

Dr. Mensah, who is also a Family Physician, said the Hospital had to convert the Cholera Unit, supported by the Danish Embassy, into a General Ward to solve the problem of inadequate bed space for patient care, as the Unit had not been used for a year.

“As a result of the conversion, the Management of the Hospital through their IGF, constructed a walkway to link that structure with their main hospital unit so that patients can access the facility,” he added.

Dr. Mensah said in 2016, the incinerator for disposal of waste in the Hospital broke down and appealed to the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly for support to construct an ultra-modern waste facility for it.

He said the Hospital with support from the Assembly constructed the multi-purpose incinerator for waste management in the hospital, since waste disposal had been a serious challenge.

Dr. Mensah said the Hospital was also converting its store room into a physiotherapy unit, with construction works expected to be completed in 2018.

He said the Hospital had two physiotherapy professionals operating from a small consulting room, adding that, the yet to be completed unit would offer physiotherapy services to patients within the La environs so that they no longer had to go to LEKMA Hospital or Ridge Hospital for those services.

He said Management would in 2018 concentrate on renovating old projects of the Hospital such as the mortuary and laboratory to ensure that the facilities were in a decent state for clients care.

Dr. Mensah said the Hospital, however, did not do well in terms of reducing maternal mortality but expressed the hope to improve upon its care to also reduce new born deaths.

He said the Management, as part of its yearly programmes, had engaged the community leaders to interact with them about their activities for 2017 and plans for 2018 and solicited feedback from the community to factor them into their Plan of Action for next year.

Madam Gladys Tsotsoo Mann-Dedey, the Municipal Chief Executive for the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly, said she was impressed with the infrastructural development and pledged the Assembly’s resolute support to improving health care delivery in the La Community. GNA