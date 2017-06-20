Kwesi Botchwey Committee presents 455-page report to NDC

The much-awaited Kwesi Botchwey committee report on the defeat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), at the 2016 polls has recommended a “peacemaking and healing tour”.

Prof. Kwesi Botchwey who presented the 455-page report said the NDC must assemble “credible and eminent” personalities in the party to lead the tour.

He was speaking at the NDC headquarters in Accra where national executives gathered to receive the report of the 13-member committee.

After six months of work, the committee has handed the report to the NDC National Chairman Kofi Portuphy. The chairman, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey proceeded to feed the media with some seven recommendations contained in the report.

In the report subtitled “listening to the voice of the grassroots”, Prof.

Botchwey recommended to the NDC leadership to consider the peace-making and healing tour as “extremely important”.

“This is because it will create the necessary conditions for any serious work that needs to be done in restructuring the party”, he said.

The committee also touched on the big issue of the party’s biometric register which become a source of discontent within the grassroot.

There were claims the register had been infiltrated by non-NDC members while recognisable party figures at the branch level could not find their names on the list.

The Prof. Kwesi Botchwey committee recommended, that the party must work to “restore the integrity of the biometric register”

The report mentioned the expansion of the party’s electoral college in its

recommendations to include ordinary party members and the need for re-examination to restore confidence in the democratic novelty.

A key recommendation was that the party needed to reconnect to its social democratic roots.

The Botchwey committee report also pointed out that the party had a weak intellectual and research base and recommended steps be taken to crowd the party with critical thinkers.

Other recommendations included restoring the capacity and effectiveness of party organs believed to have been sidelined in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

Several splinter groups were formed alongside formal party structures, a situation believed to have resulted in competition for campaign resources.

Prof. Kwesi Botchwey committee also wants the party to strengthen the youth and women wings.

Tasked to find out why the NDC performed poorly, the former Finance Minister and his committee members toured the country meeting the grassroots of the party.