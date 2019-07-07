Kwame Dame drops new EP dubbed “Hillstreet”

Ghana’s new music sensation, Samuel Nana Kwame Odame Ampofo popularly known in showbiz circles as Kwame Dame has released a new EP (Extended Play) dubbed “Hillstreet” yesterday in Accra.

The rapper cum all round music maker told The Spectator Agoro that the new EP narrates where he grew up during his infant stages.

EP means a song with more than recording but not enough to be an album.

Hillstreet, he reiterated was about him and experiences with his community he lived in.

Kwame Dame said the new EP has nine interesting songs which was made for all music enthusiasts to enjoy.

“In the Hillstreet EP, I have mind blowing tunes titled Take me Back, G.O.A.T, Kwame Dame, Play Boy, Feelings, Kor, Protect your life, Brodo ne Pepsi and Sankofa”, he said.

He told The Spectator Agoro that his EP is readily available on Apple Music, Itunes, Spotify, and Sound Cloud among other music downloading portals.

Delving into his music career, Kwame Dame said , he had released three hits to his trajectory which included Bills, Gold and Welcome to Ghana.

The “Bills” banger he said, was a storyline that told the story of a man who invited a beautiful lady he met on social media for lunch but rather came with nine friends to join the lunch.

Kwame Dame added that he is a rapper who did other genres of music sometimes and said his motivation to do music was his background and the current situation he finds himself in.

“I was born with music and joined the New Town Presbyterian Choir in Accra, but actually fell in love with doing songs when I was in lower primary five”, he emphasized.

He told The Spectator Agoro he had a brother who was doing music and learnt how to rap from him.

Coupled to his music ambitions, Kwame Dame disclosed that he is a talented Artist who is very artistic in drawing, painting, graphic design and photography among others.

According to the “Bills” hit maker, he classifies his music as an art because he normally told stories through all his music by leaving listeners to paint pictures of the symbolism used in the music lines.

He urged all his fans to keep believing in him and always expect the best from him in his music endeavours.

The melodious musician told The Spectator Agoro that, he wanted to see himself performing all over the world with thrilling performances and imparting lives through music.

By Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah