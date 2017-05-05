Kwahu South endorses DCE nominee

The Kwahu South District Assembly has unanimously endorsed the nomination of Mr. Samuel Atta-Ofori Senior as District Chief Executive (DCE).

All the 36 members voted yes for him in an election held at Mpraeso and supervised by the Eastern Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Faith Amedzake.

The Regional Minister, Mr. Eric Boakye Darfour, and Mr. Ohemeng Kissi, Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), were on hand to observe how things went.

Mr Atta-Ofori, 44, a businessman, is the elected assembly member for the Obomeng electoral area.

He thanked the assembly for the trust and promised that he was not going to disappoint.

He would work with everybody to bring development to the people in the district.

The Presiding Member, Mr. Frank Ofosu Kissi, pledged to give the DCE total cooperation and support to tackle the felt needs of the people.

GNA