Kwabenya installs new chief

The people of Kwabenya, on Saturday performed the final funeral rites for their deceased chief, the late Nii Abbey Okranfra Sika Nku II, after 12 years.

That followed the installation of a new chief, Nii Abbey Okanfra Sika Nku III, two weeks ago, which paved the way for the performance of the final funeral rites.

The chiefs and elders after performing rites on Friday night also visited the Royal Mausoleum on Saturday morning.

They later converged on the forecourt of the Nii Abbey Palace amidst cultural displays by various groups, as part of the rites for about 70 elders who died between the period.

Speaking to Ghanaian Times, the queen mother of the Nii Abbey Okanfra stool of Kwabenya, Naa Korkoi Dugbartey II, who has reigned for about 25 years, said the funeral rite marked a change in the life of Kwabenya.

She said it would pave way for more developments in the community, adding that since they have a chief now, they would reclaim their lands encroached upon by government as well as private individuals.

She called on her subjects to eschew spending on material things and invest in the education of their children for a better future.

Nana Korkoi Dugbartey II expressed her appreciation to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and Member of Parliament of the area, Adwoa Safo for their support.

She noted that market, roads, access to portable water, amongst other amenities left much to be desired and called for a swift intervention in that direction.

The new chief, Nii Abbey Okanfra Sika Nku III, promised to champion the development of the community through cooperation with the government and other private developers.

He urged the people of Kwabenya to accord him with the necessary support to help him deliver on his mandate.

