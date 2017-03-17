Kumordji made Bishop of Keta-Akatsi Diocese

The Catholic Church has appointed Most Reverend Gabriel Edoe Kumordji as the new Bishop of the Diocese of Keta-Akatsi in the Volta Region.

He succeeded retired bishop, most Reverend Anthony Kwami Adanty.

Announcing this at a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Secretary General of the National Catholic Secretariat, Very Reverend Lazarus Anodee said, until his appointment, Bishop Gabriel was the Apostolic Vicar for Donkorkrom.

Bishop Kumordji started his priestly formation over 40 years ago at the Saint Victor’s Major Seminary in Tamale, doing philosophy and later joined the noviate of the Society of Divine Word (SDW).

After one year of pastoral experience in the Sunyani Diocese, he took his final vow on September 8, 1984 at Sacred Heart Parish.

He was later ordained a priest by Most Reverend Dominic Andoh who was the then Archbishop of Accra.

According to Very Reverend Anodee, the appointment of Bishop Kumordji was simultaneously announced in Rome.

Bishop Kumordji was born on March 24, 1956 and served as an Assistant Parish Priest for four years at Saint Augustine’s Parish in the Eastern Region.

He has a master’s degree in pastoral studies from the Loyola University in Chicago and also holds a post graduate certificate from the University of Missouri.

He served as the Apostolic Prefect of Donkorkrom and was later elevated to the Apostolic Vicar with Episcopal character.

