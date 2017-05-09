Kumasi fans Commemorate May 9

The streets of Kumasi got busy on Saturday when a large number of people walked in remembrance of football fans that lost their lives on May 9, 2011.

Organised and led by Mr. Herbert Mensah, a former chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko Sporting Club, the march took participants through some principal streets of the Kumasi metropolis and ended at the central mosque.

Mr. Mensah then commended the media for the support for the walk over the years.

“We have done this for 16 years and it is because of the relevance of the day and the respect we have for the departed souls and we will continue to observe the day so long as God gives us life”.

He called for greater tolerance among soccer fans in the country during matches.

“The disaster should make football fans more careful, they should understand they are brothers and sisters of the field and must exhibit the virtues of unity and love.”.

Mr. Mensah further appealed to the government and administrators of the game to invest into all sports to encourage patronage.

It is recalled that on May 9, 2011, a match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports stadium resulted in the death of 126 fans that were believed to have died from a stampede that ensued from tear gas fired by police on duty.

From Kingsley E.Hope, Kumasi