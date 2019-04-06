Kumasi comes alive today with VGMA nominees jam

Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, will come alive today, as top the brass in the Ghana music industry storm the town with nominees Jam of the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The event is scheduled to take place at the car park of the Kumasi City Mall from 7pm.

Adina

Music lovers in the region will have an experience of a lifetime as they get thrilled by self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Shatta Wale; dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy; rapper, YaaPono; songstress, Wendy Shay; music diva, Adina and musical duo, Dhope Nation.

Their efforts will be complemented by some musicians who cut their teeth musically in Kumasi. The Onyame Aseda hit maker, Kwaku Gyasi; Obaapa Christy, the voice behind the W’AsueMe hit song and rap gem, Flowking Stone will entertain the gathering.

Speaking to The Spectator, spokesperson of Charter House, George Quaye, said, preparations had been smooth, with the artistes expecting a conducive weather for an amazing show.

He told the paper that there would be a surprise considering the galaxy of artistes who would be gracing the occasion in Kumasi tonight, in addition to other intriguing activities.

According to him, the rationale for the Jam was to ensure that music lovers in other parts of the country witnessed the VGMA experience, and as happened at Cape Coast, Sunyani, Tamale, and Ho in the past.

He added that the decision to hold this year’s event in Kumasi, was to commemorate the 20th Anniversary celebration of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, which comes off on April 26.

George Quaye, expressed his appreciation to Vodafone Ghana and KpooKeke alcoholic beverage for their enormous support in making the event possible.

This year marks 20years of the inception of the Music Award scheme, and the main show is slated for May 18.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme