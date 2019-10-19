Kronkron Season II: Automatic qualification for persons with disability

Atinka Media Village (AMV), organisers of season two of the Gospel band reality show dubbed, ‘Kronkron’ have announced automatic qualification for bands made up of persons with disability (PWDs).

This would ensure that they go through the audition stage without being subjected to any strict test by judges, until they get to the eviction stage of the competition.

The move is in line with AMV’s vision of creating equal opportunities for all Ghanaians regardless of one’s condition.

Speaking at the launch last week, the Managing Director of AMV, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour said, in addition to the three prizes, which comprises a set of musical instruments and GH₵ 10,000 for the winner, GH₵10,000 cash for the first runner-up and GH₵500 for the second runner-up, the first three bands will also get fully sponsored recording sessions for their albums.

According to him, the package which amounts to GH₵100, 000 is sponsored by We 2 band, winners of the maiden edition.

He added that they have decided to use the programme to promote sanitation, particularly discouraging the use of plastic, which is dubbed, “Say no to Polybags,” aimed at protecting the environment, by encouraging use of paper bags.

He expressed his appreciation to Elder Nana Tobin and his wife, Mercy Araba Sika Tobin for supporting the show right from its inception.

A Kronkron Faculty Member, Elder Kofi Opare who spelt out the ground rules said, bands would be reduced to 24 after the audition, from the start of the competition through to the second stage, then eviction stage, where; only 10 bands would make it to the final.

He added that public voting would have 60 per cent right, whereas the judges would also have 30 per cent right with the remaining 10 per cent dedicated to bible knowledge.

Elder Opare added that the judges would be critical on diction, sound, harmony, appearance and gestures on stage in determining the performance of the contestants.

He said that the bands, which should consist of 12-members, must be affiliated to churches so as to get the needed support in the area of voting.

