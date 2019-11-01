Kpone-Katamanso records increase in revenue ﻿

The Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) recorded GH¢8.7 million revenue from January to September this year, Mr Solomon T. Appiah,

the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has said.

He said the amount represented 70.51 per cent of the assembly’s budget of GH¢12.4 million, compared to GH¢10.3 million recorded the whole year against a budget of GH¢10.6 in 2018.

Mr Appiah, who disclosed this on Tuesday at the Assembly’s Meet the Press series, explained that the boost in revenue was due to the updating of revenue data, property revaluation by the Lands Commission and improved implementation of the collection of building permits, among others.

The MCE said the assembly in 2016 and 2017 recorded GH¢4.5 million and GH¢6.5 million IGF respectively.

He said the improvement in revenue generation had enabled the KKMA to undertake projects and programmes to make life better for residents, which resulted in the Controller and Accountant General’s Department adjudging the KKMA as the best in IGF in the Greater Accra Region in 2018.

Mr Appiah said the assembly had completed 20 projects in the educational, health and the judicial sectors within the municipality.

He said the assembly provided scholarship to 90 students to pursue various educational programmes, and also provided 1,200 dual desks, 70 mono desks, 25 teachers’ tables and 25 teachers’ chairs to basic schools within its jurisdiction.

According to Mr Appiah, the assembly had gravelled roads in the communities and was working on plans to improve tarred roads, and announced that plans were far advanced for government to rehabilitate the Tema-Kpone road with an extension to Prampram over the Laa Loi lagoon.

He said the municipality was doing well in livestock and crop farming, but indicated that a portion of the arable land was being lost to estate development and sand winning activities, especially in Appolonia.

Mr Appiah however noted that the assembly was working with players in the Appolonia Industrial Area to revive the sand winning business in the enclave, so that the youth could be engaged in that activity.

