Kpone Katamanso Methodist Primary School holds Open Book Day

An Open Book Day has been held for pupils of Methodist Primary School in the Kpone Katamanso municipality to exhibit their skills and knowledge.

The event, which was in its second year, was in collaboration with Appolonia City, an estate developing company in the Greater Accra Region.

Organised under the theme, ‘Effective parental involvement – A key to academic success’, the event forms part of the review of the pupils’ performance for the 2018/2019 academic year.

It further provided an opportunity for parents to be informed about their children’s education and view some of the work created by their children.

Pius Petison, Project Manager at Appolonia City, said the event was to allow the pupils display their talents to the public and aimed at encouraging parents to be involved in their children’s education.

He said Appolonia was a community-focused company and prioritised education as one of its key corporate social responsibility pillars.

“Education is the foundation for our future leaders. As a development partner, we know education is a shared responsibility between all stakeholders, including government, pupils, parents and teachers. We believe that the Open Book Day will go a long way to help us all think of ways to make education in the community better,” Petison said.

Headteacher of the school, Janet Dosoo, applauded Appolonia City’s support, emphasising that enrolment had increased from 265 pupils in 2018 to 385 pupils in the 2019 academic year.

“This term, Appolonia City supported the school in printing the examination questions for the additional enrolment of both primary and Junior High School and urged them to continue to support the school,” she said.

To foster a competitive spirit, special awards were also given to outstanding pupils and teachers for the academic year.

