Kpalime marks Kpalikpakpa festival

The chiefs and people of Kpalime Traditional Area have celebrated their annual Kpalikpakpa festival with a call on the government to complete all road networks in the area.

The festival which is an annual event is celebrated to unite the people and raise funds towards development projects in the area.

This year’s celebration is under the theme, “Education, a tool for human resource and development.”

The acting Paramount chief of the area and chief of Wegbe Kpalime,Togbe Adza Wuiah Kwesi II, decried the government’s inability to continue roads that were started by the previous government, especially the Eastern Corridor road.

According to him, these bad roads were affecting trade and commerce in the traditional area.

Togbui Kwesi II, said over the years they had been expressing concern about the poor nature of the roads and nothing concrete had been done.

He, however, commended the government for the Free Senior High School policy, which he said had given the chance to children whose parents could not afford school fees.

Togbui Kwesi appealed to parents to also complement the government’s efforts in providing the needs of their children.

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor called on all chiefs in the area to unite for accelerated development.

He said he would help achieve better social cohesion and propel the development of the traditional area.

Mr Dafeamekpor assured the people that he was putting in measures to improve water system in the area that would extend distribution into homes.

The chairman for the occasion, Dr Johnson Asiamah, former 2nd Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana, in his remarks said education raised people’s productivity, creativity and paves the way for a good career.

He said while the government continued to make efforts to enhance educational standards, “We on our part must take advantage of the opportunities provided to ensure that all our children are in school and doing well.”

FROM KAFUI GATI, TOH KPALIME