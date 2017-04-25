Kotoko will beat Aduana … Frimpong Manso assures fans

Kumasi Asante Kotoko manager Frimpong Manso says he is aware of the threat Aduana Stars will pose when they visit the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday, but believes his side will carry the day.

The Porcupine Warriors have gone five games without a win in the league including three defeats but were fortunate to progress to round 32 of the FA Cup after knocking out second-tier side BYF Academy 3-1 on penalties on Sunday.

“We are gradually putting pieces together and I believe everything will be okay very soon,” Manso told Goal.

“Our next game is against Aduana Stars but I have confidence that we will end our winless run in that game. We won our FA Cup game and they were stunned by Eleven Wonders so we have to take advantage of their current situation and make something out.

“We need only one win to turn around our season. I will urge the supporters to remain calm and keep believing that all is not lost. There are 18 matches left to end the season and everything can be possible,” he added.

Kotoko sit fourth on the log with 19 points while Aduana are second with 23 points. – Goal.com