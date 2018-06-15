Kotoko want govt to speed-up reforms

Ghana Premier League giants, Asante Kotoko has called on government to speed up its steps in reforming the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Chairman of the Club, Dr Kwame Kyei and followed a similar appeal made by Aduana Stars on Tuesday.

“We appeal to the government to speed up the steps being taken to put in place a well structured, modernised, transparent and cleansed football administration to steer the game in a way fans have been yearning for over the years,” the statement read.

According to the club, a delay by the government in its process of reorganisation at the GFA would have significant consequences on the clubs.

They, however, noted that they were ready to comply and input their support in the whole process to make it a success for the future of Ghana football.

“We declare our unflinching support and cooperation for any legitimate and laudable move by the government of Ghana, FIFA, CAF and any local body mandated to inject sanity into football administration.

Meanwhile the club has expressed disappointment with Tiger Eye PI- an investigative team led by Anas Aremeyaw Anas for using their matches in the recent investigations on Ghana Football.

The statement condemned Anas and his Tiger Eye PI team for using their matches for the exercise.

“We wish to express our utter disgust and disaffection about the conduct of the referee involved in the match fixing scandal, which resulted in the poor handling of some league matches notably our match against Hearts of Oak handled by referee Samuel Suker in Accra last season.

“The painful loss suffered by our club in the said match and other matches through similar machinations are irreparable, irreversible and incalculable.

“We appeal to the security agencies not to leave any stone unturned in their quest to conduct further thorough investigations to get to the bottom of the matter,” the statement added.

