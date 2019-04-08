Kotoko trounce XI Wonders .Hearts fall to Karela FC

Kumasi Asante Kotoko bounced back from their midweek setback in Tarkwa yesterday when they trounced Eleven Wonders 3-0 in match day three of the Northern sector Normalisation Committee (NC) League.

A brace from forward Abdul Fatau Safiw in the first half and a strike from defender Evans Owusu sealed victory for the ‘Fabulous’ boys.

Right from the onset, Kotoko proved very strong for the Techiman lads, making significant incursions into their goal area.

One of such raids resulted in a free kick expertly converted by Fatau for the opener.

Fatau, who appeared a handful for the home side’s defense, doubled the lead for the visitors in the 34th minute.

The visitors picked the pace up in the second-half showing no sign of fatigue and unsurprisingly fetched the third goal through Evans Owusu in the 66th minute.

The defeat further deepened the Wonders woes as they are yet to record a single point after three matches in the competition.

At the Crosby Awuah Park at Anyinase, Karela FC handed Accra Hearts of Oak a second consecutive defeat in the Normalisation Committee League with a lone goal victory yesterday in their Southern sector clash.

Coming from a midweek defeat suffered in the hands of Elmina Sharks at Elmina, the Phobians had hopes of beating the Premier League new entrants at their own backyard.

However, they were stunned by a 42nd Solomon Sarfo Taylor strike which proved to be the winning goal of the day.

It was a disappointing result for the Phobians who have vowed to go all the way to the top to snatch the ultimate spot for the CAF Champions League.

With just a win in their three outings, Hearts would have to bounce back strongly if they hope to bring the dream back on course.

Karela was a delight to watch at the initial stages of the game as they pressed Hearts with their high tempo that forced a brilliant save from goalkeeper Richmond Ayi in the 11th minute.

Hearts went closer to drawing the first blood but Joseph Essor failed to utilise the advantage became moved from one end to the other.

Karela finally struck late in the first half when Taylor connected from a free kick awarded them outside the Hearts goal area.