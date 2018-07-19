Kotoko to observe B.K Edusei’s 40th anniv.

Lovers and sympathisers of the Porcupine Warriors, Kumasi Asante Kotoko will commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the death of its founding member, Benjamin Kyem (K.B) Edusei today.

Maame Yaa Edusei, a daughter of the celebrated football administrator a brief ceremony would be held today in remembrance of the man who invested his resources to make Kotoko a formidable side in the country.

With other staunch Kotoko loyalist including S.K Mainoo, B.M Kufour and E.K Osei, they employed two foreign coaches – Josef Ember and Joe Keterz for the club.

Mr Edusei is also on record to have poached top players from other clubs to Kotoko notably wizard dribbler Osei Kofi from arch-rivals Hearts of Oak and ace goalkeeper Robert Mensah from Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs.

He paid two years emoluments of the two foreign coaches and gave two of his houses at Tesano as camping places for them each time they were in Accra.

His efforts culminated in the historic conquest of Africa by Kotoko in 1971 as the Porcupine Warriors became the first Ghanaian club to win the premier continental clubs championship.

“This is the man every member of the porcupine family must celebrate today. He gave his all to Kotoko. Today we want to honour him to send a message that anybody who serves our great club well will forever be celebrated by all,” Madam Edusei said.

By Times Sports Reporter