Kotoko skipper upbeat

Asante Kotoko captain, Amos Frimpong is confident of progressing out of group C of the CAF Confederation Cup after the defeat to Nkana Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors host the Zambians in Kumasi on Sunday in the return leg.

Frimpong will miss the game through suspension but he is optimistic of his side’s chances against the Red Devils.

“It was a nice journey, but we didn’t get what we were expecting from the game so we will work hard to win the game on Sunday”, the 28-year old told ASHH FM.

“It was a painful defeat in Zambia because we went into the game with a winning mentality or at least to get a draw, but things didn’t work for the entire team.”

“My spirit would be with the team on the field though I’m suspended for the return encounter and I know victory will be ours on Sunday.”

“The management of the team has really done well and so we will do all that we can to qualify to the next stage of the competition to make management and the supporters proud,” Frimpong concluded.