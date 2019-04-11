Kotoko silence Ashgold

Kumasi Asante Kotoko put up a brave fight to subdue visiting Obuasi Ashantigold SC 2-0 in their match day four of the Northern sector Normalisation Committee special competition at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Ironically, it was a game the visitors could have buried in the first 15 minutes if their attackers had been more prolific upfront as they called Kotoko’s goalie to action in the early stages as they threaten.

Ashantigold had the best of the exchanges right from the blast of the whistle and should have stunned the host with an early goal, but Captain Shafiu Mumuni squandered the two golden chances on the third and fifth minutes.

With that narrow escape, Kotoko discovered their rhythm and nearly hit the back of the net but Abdul Safui Fatawu fired off target in the 13th minute.

Kotoko’s rearguard centered on Amos Frimpong, Ismail Abdul Ganiu appeared porous on the afternoon, allowing Shafiu Mumuni to torment them.

It took the heroics of goalkeeper Felix Annan to keep the game goalless by the half hour mark as the ‘Miners’ went so close in the 22nd and 27th minutes.

Jordan Opoku forced keeper Frank Boateng to stretch to his limit to parry a shot to corner in the third minute of time added on.

Kotoko resumed the second half with gusto and under a minute nearly broke the deadlock when Emmanuel Gyamfi’s attempt to mesmerize keeper Frank Boateng failed.

Abdul Safui Fatawu broke the deadlock in the 71st minute from a goalmouth scramble and doubled it seven minutes later when he dribbled his markers to slot home to put Kotoko on nine points.

FROM KINGSLEY E.HOPE, KUMASI