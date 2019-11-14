Kotoko show coach exit

Asante Kotoko have terminated the contract of Norwegian tactician Kjetil Zachariassen after being in charge of the club for just four months.

Management of the club confirmed the two parties have parted ways after a crunch meeting with the coach yesterday.

“Management has terminated the contract with Norwegian Coach, Kjetil Zachariassen after a meeting at the club secretariat in Kumasi today,” a statement of the club’s Twitter handle read.

Zachariassen’s job was under threat after the club’s elimination in both CAF Club inter club competition.

The former Ashantigold gaffer spent a week in Ivory Coast after the team’s defeat to San Pedro citing reason’s as his life is at risk because of fans threat.

However, he arrived at the weekend and met management of the club yesterday, where it was decided the two parties could not work together anymore. – GHANASoccernet