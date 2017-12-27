Kotoko: Saddick suffered no brain damage

Kotoko forward Saddick Adams suffered no brain damages after suffering a concussion in last Sunday’s match against rivals, Hearts of Oak, the medical team has revealed.

Computered Temography (CT) Scan conducted on the striker revealed that his brain was intact though he is billed for further check-ups to ascertain when he would be discharged from the hospital.

The Kotoko striker was taken off the field and rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in an ambulance after collapsing to the ground in the first half of the second leg of the Ghana@60 Commemorative Cup match at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Saddick crumpled to the ground untouched after suffering a concussion. This was few minutes after Hearts’ Inusah Musah had crashed his head into his (Saddick’s) from behind. The player was resuscitated in a joint effort by the Kotoko medical team, the Red Cross and the National Ambulance Service before he was rushed the Accident and Emergency Unit.

“He’s in a stable condition now”, Team Nurse, Gabriel Ofori Agyei told asantekotokosc.com. “We did a CT scan on him to check if he suffered any abnormalities in his brain but the result proved negative,” he said. “There is nothing amiss with the brain”, he insisted.

“He could be discharged today but that would be subject to further reviews to be conducting and an expert’s advice being currently sought for, he concluded. – Ghanacrusader